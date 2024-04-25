LEWES, DE– The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced the upcoming prolonged partial closure of Robinsonville Road for highway safety improvements.
Robinsonville Road will close between SR-24 (John J. Williams Highway) and Conleys Chapel Road (Road 280B) starting May 6, according to DelDOT.
The Highway Safety Improvement Project, SR24 at Angola Road, includes widening pavement for turn lane expansion, realignment of Robinsonville Road with John J. Williams Highway and the addition of bike lanes, side walks, cross walks, a bus stop, lighting and drainage improvements.
Construction is expected to finish in Fall 2024.
The following detour will be in effect throughout the road closure:
Take Hollymount Road to Beaver Dam Road, turn right onto Conleys Chapel Road and right onto Robinsonville Road.
For more information, visit www.deldot.gov.