SALISBURY, Md. - A partial collapse of a parking garage took place Sunday morning at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.
According to hospital officials, the incident took place in the employee parking garage, Garage A, around 3:45 Sunday morning. A hospital spokesperson said a car hit a wall inside the garage at a high rate of speed which caused a limited failure of a section of the garage.
There were no serious injuries reported from the accident. The hospital spokesperson said structural engineers have determined the garage is safe outside of the area damaged but the garage will be closed for the time being to both cars and pedestrians.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional employees have been asked to park in the pervious lot or the gravel lots on Old Vine Street until further notice.