SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford District Library is now an officially accredited facility to get a U.S. passport in the state of Delaware.
Whether you need to obtain a passport for the first time, or you need a renewal, the Seaford District Library said it has passport acceptance officers, certified through the Department of State, to help you get your documents.
Employees at the Seaford District Library went through the official accreditation process, including taking the examinations through the Department of State to be able to provide this service. The library said this makes "a lot of sense for the diverse community surrounding Seaford, many of whom cannot get to the post office during their hours of operation to get passports."
Rachel Wackett, the library's deputy executive director, said, “Our post office closes their offices early for passports, and so us offering these services can be helpful for working families. This is a great service to the community and we are mindful of children in school and working families whose hours don’t match up with the post office.”
The library hours, including nights and weekends, create greater availability for those needing this service, and therefore, greater access. Libray officials said the ability to offer passport services fills a need on the western side of Sussex County for those who depend on international travel… especially as things reopen post-pandemic. Wackett and her staff want to get the word out so that those who need this service know it is available, locally.
Those coming in to get passports will need to bring all of the applicable documentation, but the certified library staff can help with everything else, from filling out the applications to getting the pictures and sending away the documents. There are fees associated with both the passports themselves and processing the documents, and those range ,depending on whether it is a new passport, needs expediting, and other factors.
Corey Christian is the main point of contact for the passport services, and anyone who has questions about passports can email him directly at corey.christian@lib.de.us.
Appointments are available through the online scheduling portal on the Seaford District Library’s website, https://seaforddistrictlibrary.org but walk ins are certainly also very welcome!