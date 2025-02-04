SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred in Wicomico County on Tuesday.
The Salisbury Police Department says the collision occurred on February 4th, at approximately 3:22pm in the 500 block of Coventry Lane.
The incident involved a pedestrian, according to SPD. The individual was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate the incident. If anyone has information, they are urged to contact SPD at 410-548-3165.