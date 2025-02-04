Police Lights Generic

SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred in Wicomico County on Tuesday. 

The Salisbury Police Department says the collision occurred on February 4th, at approximately 3:22pm in the 500 block of Coventry Lane.

The incident involved a pedestrian, according to SPD. The individual was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

Police continue to investigate the incident. If anyone has information, they are urged to contact SPD at 410-548-3165.

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

