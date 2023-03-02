BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A man was struck and killed yesterday evening on Route 13 near Bridgeville.
Delaware State Police say that around 6:30 p.m. a man in a Chrysler 300 was driving northbound on 13 in the left lane. A woman in a Chevrolet Cruz was also driving northbound in the right lane. As the two vehicles approached the intersection of Rifle Range Road, an adult male pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway in front of the Chrysler 300 and was struck. The Chrysler swerved right into the Chevrolet Cruze.
Neither drivers were injured in the accident. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries. The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family has been notified.
Police closed the roadway for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.