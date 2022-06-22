OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday night in the area of 46th Street and Coastal Highway.
Police said the investigation determined that shortly after 9:30 p.m., the pedestrian was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle that struck the victim was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at the time of the collision.
Lifesaving efforts were initiated by police officers and Ocean City EMS. The pedestrian, identified as 22-year-old Noah Day, of Elkton, Md., was pronounced deceased on the scene. According to his obituary, Day was a member and past lieutenant of the North East Fire Company in North East, Md. Media outlets report that Day was in Ocean City for the annual Maryland State Firemen's Association's Convention & Conference, which is being held June 18-23.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Berlin, Md., remained on the scene following the crash.
Northbound Coastal Highway traffic from 45th to 48th streets was diverted to the alleyway for approximately three-and-a-half hours while officers processed the scene of the crash.
The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. Alcohol was determined not to be a factor for the driver of the vehicle.
The Traffic Safety Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact PFC Ramirez at yramirez@oceancitymd.gov, to call the department's Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email the department at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov, or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. Reference case number 2022-002616.