BRIDGEVILLE, Del.-- People are gathering at a local grocery store in Bridgeville this morning to donate supplies and help clean up some of the tornado damage around town.
According to the Delaware Surf Fishing Facebook page, groups are starting to meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Food Lion parking lot on Bridgeville Center Rd.
Officials are requesting people bring anything they can to help, including trailers, trucks, chainsaws, rakes, shovels, etc.
More information can be found on the Delaware Surf Fishing Facebook Page.