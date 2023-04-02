Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM EDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely near the shore during the day Saturday, peaking over all waters Saturday evening when near storm force winds are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&