PEP Program To Start In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week.
The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
Program facilitator Shay Lewis-Sisco say the program is needed in the community. She says, "its the tools that parents will be getting to better connect with their children, to better understand their children, to give their children that sense of belonging and understanding." She added, "As a mom of 4 children, parenting doesn't come with a manual. Any support for a parent that can get a better understanding to connect with our children and how to support our children is essential to their development. And the growth of our community."
Mayor Steve Rideout says, "It's more about how to engage with their children in a positive and in a different way so that there's not always fighting or bickering or the anger between parent and child."
Program attendee Patrice Young says she knows this program will improve parents relationships with her kids. She says, "There is always room for improvement. Were never going to be perfect. And its really not just for your kids its for you." Young added, "With things going on in the community here, it starts with the children."
The PEP program is state funded and comes at no cost to parents who are interested in being part of it. This months program is full but another will open is April.
For more information on PEP programs click here.