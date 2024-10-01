SALISBURY, MD - Perdue Farms says groundwater tests at their Agri-Business facility in Wicomico County have revealed elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or “forever chemicals.”
PFAS include numerous man-made substances found in various consumer, commercial, and industrial products that, in higher quantities, have been linked to cancer.
Perdue tells WBOC that the groundwater in which the chemicals were detected is not used in any of their manufacturing processes at the site, which serves as a grain storage and processing facility on Zion Church Road, and their products remain safe.
The source of the PFAS has not yet been determined, according to the company.
In an effort to investigate the issue further, Perdue says the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) has requested they conduct tests on certain properties nearby. Perdue says they are now working with MDE and the Wicomico County Department of Health to test well water at homes within a certain radius to help find a source of the chemicals.
Perdue and state officials have identified an area containing about 550 homes near Zion Church Road, Zion Road, Parker Road, and Old Ocean City Road where testing will be offered for homeowners with private wells at no cost.
On Monday, September 30, Perdue says they began mailing out informational flyers to nearby homes outlining the testing project and what to expect during the process.
"We're asking for the public's help in doing some testing on each of those properties and we're really hoping to hear from residents so we can partner with them on completing this testing of the wells," Perdue CEO Kevin McAdams told WBOC Tuesday.
Jane Garrison lives nearby, and was concerned to hear about the forever chemicals.
"I'm just finding this out now. Being that we're on a well, I'm very worried about it and I hope they move forward and test us all," she said.
Perdue says they will also be shipping bottled water to nearby homes for free out of an abundance of caution.
WBOC’s Hunter Landon will have more on this story tonight at 6 p.m.