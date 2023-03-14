OCEAN CITY, Md.- The 2023 lineup for the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City was announced today!
The lineup features performances from headliners John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette.
The music festival runs from September 29 through October 1 at the Ocean City Inlet Beach.
The festival’s second installment brings fans over 40 artists across three stages, featuring festival co-founders, partners, and local legends O.A.R. alongside performances by Weezer, Incubus, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads, and many more.
Tickets will be available for Presale on Thursday, March 16 starting at 10 a.m. with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets.
Globally acclaimed chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag will present cooking demos that celebrate the region hosted by actor and epicurean Jason Biggs! Fans will also be offered concessions throughout the fest from local food vendors. Additionally, the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, found inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within each Oceans Calling Festival ticket purchase, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.
Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, and layaway payment plans start at $20 down. Premium ticket experiences begin with GA+, offering fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, and a full-service bar for purchase. VIP Tickets deliver prime viewing at two stages including elevated sightlines at the Main Stage, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar for purchase at two Lounges, complimentary water, a dedicated entry lane, and more. Platinum Tickets bring the luxury with front-of-stage viewing areas at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms plus all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA. For the full list of details, and to purchase 1-Day or 3-Day Tickets visit www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets.