SALISBURY, MD – Piedmont Airlines is getting a significant update to its fleet.
The overhaul is expected to include Embraer-175 aircraft, a dual-class plane featuring 76 seats, 12 in Business Class and 64 in the Main Cabin. The aircraft also boasts high-speed satellite Wi-Fi and power at every seat.
The first 45 planes are scheduled to arrive in early 2028 and begin revenue service a few months later. Piedmont expects to receive one or two planes per month over the next 36 months while continuing to operate its current fleet.
“Our more than 11,000 team members are the driving force behind everything we achieve,” said Eric Morgan, President and CEO of Piedmont Airlines based in Salisbury. “Their dedication opens doors to opportunities like this, and we’re excited about what a new fleet type means for both our team and our customers. More space, more comfort and more style, delivered by the best team in the business.”
Piedmont’s last fleet upgrade was in 2016.
Officials with the company say specific routes, maintenance hubs, and crew bases for the new aircraft will be shared in the coming months.