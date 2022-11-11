SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Several ceremonies were held across the peninsula honoring those who are serving or have served in the military. Two of those ceremonies were at Salisbury University and The American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne.
Both started off with the National Anthem. At SU, the University Chorale sang. At Post 94, The Washington Academy and High School Band performed. Virtually every seat at Post 94 was filled.
Barbara Wharton, who served in the Air Force for three and a half years, was very happy to see that.
"It is full, I love it, rain or shine we are still here," said Wharton.
For Wharton, who is also the American Legion Commander for District two, said for her, Veterans Day is all about recognition.
"The importance of the Veterans Day for me is about recognizing all those veterans who gave up their life, just to be in the service and protect our country and our people and our way of life," said Wharton.
At Salisbury University, one of the veterans who spoke during the ceremony was Parker Daniels, who served in the Marine Corps for four years. He Daniels said after joining the Marines, he quickly established the goal of going to college.
"Once I got out, I took to that goal and decided to come to SU, one of the best schools in Maryland you know what I'm saying and I haven't looked back since," said Daniels.
He is in his Freshman year at SU.
Daniels even noticed some similarities between the two chapters of his life.
"I think the biggest one that I'm recognizing right now is sleep deprivation," said Daniels.
His statement was followed by a good amount of laughter from the crowd.
It was a day of music, applause, laughter and recognition across Delmarva.