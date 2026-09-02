POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Police in Pocomoke City are searching for individuals who are dangerously riding dirt bikes on the streets of the city.
In a statement on Facebook, the police department says, “The Pocomoke City Police Department wants our residents to know we are aware of the subjects riding dirt bikes dangerously, and illegally, on our streets. We are working to get these dangerous activities under control.”
Police tell WBOC that the issue started about two weeks ago, and a small group of individuals are singled out as suspects. Police want to prevent injury as much as possible.
Michael Whittington hosted a bike event on August 29, and suggests to police enforcement to let these riders know about events like this.
“Give them some options as to where they can ride instead of just telling them they can't ride on the streets,” he says. Like the drag bash, you know, let them know about events like that.”
Pocomoke City Mayor Todd Nock says he wants the community to stay vigilant and watchful.
“Dirt bikes are pretty fast, and they can be missed,” he says. “Hopefully our police department will be able to curb this.”
Pocomoke City Police tell WBOC that when these individuals are caught, they will face charges.