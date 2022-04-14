POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Pocomoke City police are asking the public for any information that can help identify a suspect wanted for firing shots on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that shortly after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Oxford Street in reference to a shots fired call.
Police said information received indicated that a male wearing a red shirt, and black shorts, was observed getting out of the front passenger side of a vehicle and fired several rounds from a handgun. The vehicle appears to be a silver in color Lexus that had an unknown temporary tag on the rear of the vehicle.
The suspect then got back into the vehicle and left the area in an unknown direction. At this time no one has come forward claiming to have been injured from this incident.
Anyone with any information should contact Detective Sgt. Harmon at stan@pocomokemd.gov.