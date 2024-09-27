POCOMOKE, MD - Two Pocomoke Middle School students have been recognized for their quick thinking and heroic actions that saved the life of a fellow classmate.
According to Worcester County Public Schools, on September 11th, a classmate began choking during their lunch period. Fourth graders Reign Jackson and ReiJon Canty reacted quickly and calmly, according to school officials, and their brave actions in the moment saved the choking student’s life.
On Thursday, Worcester County Superintendent Louis Taylor and Worcester County Sheriff presented Jackson and Canty with challenge coins to celebrate their heroism. The students’ families joined them for the ceremony.
“We are incredibly proud of their courage and teamwork. Their actions are a powerful reminder of the importance of community, courage, and teamwork within our schools,” said Mr. Taylor.
In a statement, Worcester County Public Schools said it was “proud to have students like Reign and ReiJon, who embody the kindness and care that define our community.”
Photos of the challenge coin presentation ceremony can be found here.