POCOMOKE, Md. – Pocomoke neighbors have a new way to voice concern over flooding.
Consulting firm Smith Planning & Design (SP&D) announced the development of an online public survey in connection to flood reduction efforts by the Department of Natural Resources.
According to a press release, the survey takes five to ten minutes to complete and allows respondents to mark an interactive map at spots where they identify flooding.
The survey can be completed at the following link: https://arcg.is/1C1vKq