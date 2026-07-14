ONANCOCK, Va. - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured last week.
According to authorities, an Onancock police officer notified the Sheriff’s Office of a shooting on July 8 around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Spady Lane and Boundary Avenue. Before arriving at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single gunshot victim who had arrived at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Painter, Va., was treated and later released that night.
The ensuing investigation at the scene revealed multiple casings in the roadway, police say. Deputies then used CCTV footage and witness testimonies to determine that two masked individuals walked to the intersection and opened fire at an occupied car, striking the woman inside.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or at 757-824-5666.