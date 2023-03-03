WILLARDS, Md. - You may be able to assist the Maryland State Police in their investigation of an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night in Willards.
According to police, the suspect walked into a convenience store on Main Street just after 11 p.m. He then reportedly approached the cashier with a mask covering his face and revealed a gun, demanding cash. He allegedly obtained an undisclosed amount and fled by car.
The suspect’s identity is unknown and police are seeking the public’s help in pinpointing him. He is described as a black male, wearing all black clothing with white stripes on his pants. He was last seen in a silver car believed to be a Hyundai Accent with the passenger side mirror covered in tape. Investigators believe the vehicle has a separation between the front bumper and the passenger side front fender.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Hager at 410-749-3101. All calls may remain confidential.