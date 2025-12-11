STEVENSVILLE, Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office announced a lockdown had been put in place on Thursday at Matapeake Elementary and Middle School due to an assault.
The lockdown was initiated by a school resource officer after an assault occurred on campus on Dec. 11, according to police. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect then fled the building and there was no immediate danger to students or staff inside the school.
Police say they established a perimeter in the area as a precaution while they searched for the suspect.
At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect had been taken into custody.
Police remain on the scene while the investigation continues.