School Lockdown

(MGN)

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office announced a lockdown had been put in place on Thursday at Matapeake Elementary and Middle School due to an assault. 

The lockdown was initiated by a school resource officer after an assault occurred on campus on Dec. 11, according to police. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect then fled the building and there was no immediate danger to students or staff inside the school.

Police say they established a perimeter in the area as a precaution while they searched for the suspect.

At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect had been taken into custody.

Police remain on the scene while the investigation continues.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you