EASTON, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has indicted an 18-year-old on multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter and DUI following a June crash that took the life of an Easton teen.
According to investigators, Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Chloras Point Road and Claylands Road in Trappe on reports of a crash with injuries on June 17 around 4:30 a.m. There, police say they found a car about 150 yards from the road with significant damage indicating multiple rollovers. The driver was identified as Ellis Newcomb, 18, of Easton.
A teen passenger in the car was ejected during the crash and was found nearby suffering from life-threatening injuries. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but did not survive.
Newcomb refused treatment at the crash scene, according to police.
On August 14, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office announced Newcomb’s arrest following an extensive investigation. Investigators say they concluded Newcomb was driving over 100 miles per hour while under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred.
Newcomb was charged with the following:
-Motor vehicle manslaughter
-Causing the death of another by operation of a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner
-Homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
-Homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se
-Homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol
-Driving while under the influence of alcohol
-Driving while impaired by alcohol
-Driving under the influence of alcohol per se.
Newcomb is currently being held without bond pending a hearing before a Circuit Court judge.