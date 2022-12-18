DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Woodcrest Drive.
According to the City of Dover Police Department, on Dec. 18 around 2:48 am, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive.
There, police say they found 28-year-old Jeff Tolson of Dover, laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Officers began life saving efforts until Tolson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
No suspect description is available at this time.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bowman at 302-736-7141 or the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.