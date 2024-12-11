Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&