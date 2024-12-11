Elliott Island Missing Boater
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police

ELLIOTT ISLAND, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police and multiple other agencies are searching for a missing boater near Elliott Island in Dorchester County.

According to officials, Kevin Gavin, 65, of Timonium, was last known to be boating in the waters around Elliott Island on December 8. On Tuesday, December 10, police say his vessel, a 16-foot green Sea Nymph jon boat was found in the waters of Fishing Bay.

Gavin is described as a Caucasian man with short gray hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

