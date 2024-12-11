ELLIOTT ISLAND, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police and multiple other agencies are searching for a missing boater near Elliott Island in Dorchester County.
According to officials, Kevin Gavin, 65, of Timonium, was last known to be boating in the waters around Elliott Island on December 8. On Tuesday, December 10, police say his vessel, a 16-foot green Sea Nymph jon boat was found in the waters of Fishing Bay.
Gavin is described as a Caucasian man with short gray hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.