FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old Felton boy reported as missing.
A Gold Alert has been issued for Adam Green, who was last seen shortly after midnight Friday, April 22, in the Felton area. Troopers said attempts to contact or locate Green have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Green is described as white, approximately 5-foot-8, around 200 pounds, with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.
Anyone with information regarding Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-698-8503 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.