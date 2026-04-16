LAUREL, Del. - Police say they arrested one juvenile and are searching for another in connection to an armed robbery.
The Laurel Police Department says on April 10, a victim reportedly went to the 1300 block of the Holly Brooke Apartment Complex to purchase a hoodie when he was approached by two suspects. Police say the pair pointed a handgun at the victim and took his money before fleeing.
Police say they identified the suspects as 17-year-old Tajon Bacon, of Seaford, and a known juvenile accomplice. Warrants were issued for their arrests.
Authorities say the juvenile accomplice was arrested on April 15. The juvenile was on a pre-trial release from the courts stemming from narcotic and firearm charges in 2025. He was charged with first degree robbery and first degree conspiracy and transferred to Stevenson Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of posting $11,000 cash bond.
Police say the other suspect, Tajon Bacon, is still wanted in connection to the armed robbery. Laurel Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to avoid approaching and call 911.