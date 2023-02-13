SHOWELL, Md. - Maryland State Police are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery over the weekend.
According to investigators, the suspect entered Smith Market on Worcester Highway on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. He reportedly approached the cashier and displayed a handgun. The suspect then obtained an undisclosed amount of money from multiple cash registers, police say.
He is believed to have fled in a white Honda Accord and was last seen traveling northbound on Old US Route 113.
The suspect is described as a Black male, around 6 feet tall, approximately 50 to 60 years old with a gray beard and thin build. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt, black knit hat, dark-colored sweatpants, white and black Nike shoes, and black gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.