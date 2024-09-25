CRISFIELD, Md. - This year's J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake was highlighted by a contentious showdown between union members and supporters of former Governor Larry Hogan.
Typically, the event gives politicians a chance to mingle with voters just weeks before the election.
In WBOC exclusive video, we recorded an exchange in which protesters are encroaching on the Somerset Republican Central Committee's tent, where they are not authorized to be.
A man sitting in the tent appears to throw shells at protesters. It was an isolated incident in what was otherwise a peaceful and positive event.
AFSCME union members held signs that said "LARRY HOGAN STOLE MY WAGES" as they followed the former Governor and his entourage.
Jeania Lankford with the Somerset GOP Central Committee says this was all the more sad, because protesters stepped in just as the former Governor was meeting with Miss Wheelchair Maryland.
"We had other protesters that were coming up, saying derogatory things above her head which is absolutely ridiculous, you don't do that," she said.
Union members like John Feeley stress interrupting that interaction was never their intention.
"I understand that they feel it was disrespectful and that wasn't our intention or message at all. We want the public to know the types of things that went on in the Hogan administration," he said.
Hogan is in a battle for Maryland's open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Senator Ben Cardin.
Hogan tells WBOC this interaction highlights the very same rhetoric he's trying to fight in Washington.
"I think it's just politics, I'm not sure what its about but it's completely false. We should come here to have a good time and enjoy being on the shore. And this is just kind of typical of the toxic politics, the broken politics today," he said.
Hogan, a Republican is facing Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat. Alsobrooks did not witness the encounter, but says there's a lot on the table in this election.
"This campaign is about the future. Everyone understands the stakes of this election and they're very high," she said.
Elsewhere at the event, flooding did not take the spotlight despite days of tidal incursions on the coastal community.
There was only minor flooding inside of the event at Somer's Cove Marina. Outside, side streets were at times difficult to pass through.
Co-chair Danny Thompson says the event coincided with low tide, which worked to their advantage.
"The sun didn't come out, the rain's held out, the tide was down and everyone's spirits have been lifted up. Anyway it's been a great day, it's just been truly fun," he said.
Thompson estimates turnout may have been down around 5 percent due to the weather. Only one vendor tent had to be moved due to the flooding.