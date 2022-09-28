CRISFIELD, Md. - There was no shortage of crabs, clams or campaign signs at the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake on Wednesday.
Co-chair Danny Thompson says organizers embrace the mix of politics and seafood.
"A lot of people talk over the dinner table, it's just that our dinner table holds 4,000 people. This is that natural feel, natural networking and it really resonates with the people," he said.
Sandy Adkins has been coming to the Crab and Clam Bake for years.
"It's a big event here, I mean it's a who's who in Somerset County plus really I mean around the state," he said.
Organizers say the shift to the Fall has been well received by attendees.
"I think having it this time of year is much better than in July when they call it Scorchy Tawes," said Patricia Lewis.
Co-Chair Scott Tawes says the move was a success.
"We didn't know what would happen moving it from the summer to the fall, but there's more people here this year than last year."
With the later date, this was the first year oysters were on the menu.