SMYRNA, DE - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has announced the closure of parts of the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge to protect a female fox and her kits after the family has drawn considerable and disruptive attention, resulting in at least one fox death.
Numerous visitors have flocked to the area of the fox den attempting to see and photograph the animals, the Wildlife Service says, and people have been seen blocking the road, parking illegally, and setting lawn chairs up. Fish and Wildlife Service officials say there have also been reports of people blocking the mother fox from returning to her kits and attempting to lure the foxes with dog toys.
According to FWS, recent crowding from visitors has already led to at least one accidental fox death.
As a result, the FWS has closed the Bear Swamp Loop of the Wildlife Drive at Bombay Hook to protect the foxes and prevent further injury and harassment. All entry to the area is now restricted, including to vehicles, bicycles, and walking, FWS says.
Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge’s official website says the closure is temporary but there is currently no re-open date.
“We will periodically assess the situation and once it appears that the foxes have moved from the area, and it's safe to reopen, we will do so,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.