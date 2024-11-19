roadwork generic

(Courtesy: MGN)

SALISBURY, Md.- Road maintenance is planned to start on a section of Culver Road in Salisbury.

City officials say Culver Road from Willing Drive to Pemberton Drive will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Nov. 20 through the 27.

