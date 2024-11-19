SALISBURY, Md.- Road maintenance is planned to start on a section of Culver Road in Salisbury.
City officials say Culver Road from Willing Drive to Pemberton Drive will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Nov. 20 through the 27.
Windy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: November 20, 2024 @ 10:12 pm
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&
Producer
Jana Ruark joined WBOC as a News Producer in July 2021, shortly after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Media Communication and a minor in Journalism. She produces our entirely local 6 p.m. newscast and has won three first-place awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association since joining Delmarva's New Leader.
