SALISBURY, Md. - With winter weather in the forecast, hardware and grocery stores are busy. Shoppers say grocery store lines are longer than usual as shovels and salt bags fly off the shelves. Ace Hardware in Salisbury had to get a shipment of snow shovels from their Cambridge location to keep up with demand. Kevin Williams bought five bags of salt in preparation for this weekend.
“I am just preparing in case we get a lot of snow, I like to put it in front of my house and steps, things of that nature, just keep some on hand, never know what were going to get here. Usually nor'easters can hit us hard, so better have some on hand,” Williams said.
Corey Moore had the same idea. He bought three bags and already went grocery shopping to stock up on essential items but he waited half an hour in line before coming to the hardware store.
“I got three 50 pound bags, prepared enough and it's something you can have around the house in case you need it later on and with the winter we're having I definitely want to be prepared,” Moore said.
Other shoppers like Beverley Thompson were not able to check off every item on the list. Thompson says she's seeing the effects of the pandemic and supply chain issues.
“It depends, sometimes I come in and they don't have and other times they are well stocked so today wasn't a good day, I think maybe because people are coming in before the storm,” Thompson said.
Ace Hardware did get another shipment of salt bags Thursday night.