QUANTICO, Md. – A prescribed burn is scheduled for Tuesday at Pirate’s Wharf Park in Quantico.
The burn is set to begin around 10:30 a.m. and will be led by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service. Officials are advising visitors to avoid the park during the operation.
A prescribed burn is a controlled application of fire conducted by trained professionals to manage vegetation, reduce wildfire risk and help restore healthy ecosystems.
Officials say the burn will help prepare the park for future improvements, including the planting of more than 23 acres of trees and meadows as part of an approved master plan.