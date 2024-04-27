OCEAN CITY, MD — Today, the Ward Foundation hosted the 53rd annual World Wildfowl Carving Competition and Art Festival in Ocean City, a gathering and competition that brought together enthusiasts of the cherished art form. The event provided a platform for artisans to showcase their best work, celebrating a tradition deeply rooted in Eastern Shore history. Participants ranged from across Delmarva to around the world.
Rich Smoker from the Ward Foundation emphasized the importance of preserving these longstanding traditions as time goes on,
"I've always been taught that you can't have the future without the past. To lose our heritage in decoys, wood carving, boat building, or anything of that nature would be horrendous. It's part of us, and we need to showcase it to the children of today and the world," said Smoker.
While the wildfowl may migrate with the changing seasons, these wooden creations seem destined to endure, much like the stories of those who crafted them.
"There are many great things in the world, but few that we can truly call American. Duck hunting, market gunning, and the history of the Eastern Shore represent different styles of how people provided for their families," said carver Matthew Sewell.
Ryan 'Ducboy' Torbett, who is spending the weekend doing live carvings, emphasized the importance of preserving this unique skill into the future,
"This may not be the last generation we carve. Plastic, it's great. But nothing is more rewarding than seeing something you've poured your heart, time, and imagination into, placed in the water, and watched as a real duck approaches it without fear," Torbett remarked.
The event will continue into Sunday, April 28th, at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.