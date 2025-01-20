Chickens
DORCHESTER CO., MD - The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced the first presumptive positive case of bird flu in a commercial broiler farm in Dorchester County. 

Maryland's Department of Agriculture announced the presumptive positive case on Monday night after state officials say the birds were tested at a commercial broiler farm in Dorchester County. This is the fourth case of the disease on one of Maryland's Eastern Shore poultry farms. This case also comes 6 days after a presumptive positive case in Caroline County.

State officials have quarantined all affected premises of the facility. Additionally, birds on the property are being or have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. 

Maryland's Department of Agriculture says final results of the Dorchester County tests will become available in the coming days after "confirmation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL)."

