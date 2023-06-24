SALISBURY, Md. - During this LGBTQ+ pride month, the Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival returned to the city's downtown.
The event, running Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. featured dozens of vendors, musical and drag performances, food and drinks and of course, the parade.
Drag performer Roxy Overbrooke tells WBOC this event had special meaning being a Salisbury native.
It's really special. I got a little misty eyed going down the parade route because I didn't think I'd ever see this here in Salisbury," Overbrooke said.
"It's so wonderful, it's the kids, like seeing all the families together that's really special because everyone just wants family and community and seeing that is just amazing," Overbrooke continued.
The Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival was sponsored by a number of local businesses including WBOC. Additional sponsors included Piedmont Airlines and TidalHealth.