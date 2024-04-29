MARYLAND - Early voting in Maryland's 2024 primary elections begins on Thursday. Here's what you need to know if you plan to head to the polls before election day.
Early voting will take place from Thursday, May 2 through Thursday, May 9. Maryland election officials say there will be at least one early voting location in each county. Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election officials stress that early voting is much less election day voting. You arrive at the polling location, check in with an election judge, and then receive and fill out your ballot.
Democratic and Republican voters will be able to vote in their party's presidential primary, as well as primaries for Maryland's first congressional district and the open U.S. Senate seat to succeed longtime Senator Ben Cardin. Some Eastern Shore counties also have county government elections in which primaries are being held.
A list of early voting locations for counties on Maryland's Eastern Shore can be found below:
Queen Anne's County:
- County Office Building, Conference Room 110 Vincit Street Centreville, MD 21617
- Kent Island Fire Department 1610 Main Street Chester, MD 21619
Talbot County:
- Easton Fire Hall 315 Aurora Park Drive Easton, MD 21601
Caroline County:
- Health and Public Services Building 403 S. Seventh Street, Room 112 Denton, MD 21629
Dorchester County:
- Delmarva Community Services 1000 Goodwill Avenue Cambridge, MD 21613
Wicomico County:
- First Baptist Church – Family Life and Cultural Center 528 Booth Street Salisbury MD 21801
- Wicomico Youth and Civic Center 500 Glen Avenue Salisbury, MD 21804
Worcester County:
- Roland E. Powell Convention Center 4001 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
Somerset County:
- Somerset County Technical High School 7994 Tawes Campus Drive Westover, MD 21871