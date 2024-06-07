SEAFORD, DE - The City of Seaford is alerting residents to the upcoming presence of a film crew in the downtown and Riverwalk areas next week.
According to the City, the film crew, actors, and filming equipment will be present in Seaford from Monday, June 10th to Wednesday, June 12th. A helicopter will be present as part of the filming process as well, according to Seaford officials.
Top Shelf Entertainment was named as the production company, but the name of the production and its subject was not immediately clear.
The City of Seaford asks anyone traveling in the area to use caution while crews are present next week.