SALISBURY, Md. - A big change is on the way for the Salisbury waterfront.
A groundbreaking took place on Thursday morning at the City marina.
The concept of "Marina Landing" calls for apartments, a white sand beach and even a jumbo-tron for movies.
Crews are working on cleaning up the site in preparation for development.
Architect Keith Fisher says it's a project that has been about a decade in the making.
"Downtown has been doing really well with its resurgence I think it's time now to focus on our waterfront to bring more of that boat traffic, more of that tourism destination point here," Fisher said.
"There's going to be a tremendous amount of emphasis put on the outdoor environment, more public inclusion than a lot of other quote unquote traditional apartments would have. Most of the apartments that you see are kind of gated, locked in, in order to access the space you have to be a resident," he added.
Property owner David Perlmutter says this is a big change for Salisbury.
"The benefit is we're bringing the beach to Salisbury. They're going to be luxury apartments, absolutely state of the art apartments, Salisbury has not seen anything like this," he said.
Fisher estimates this project will cost upwards of 40 million dollars.
He says it will take between 18 months and two years for construction be completed.