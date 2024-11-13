MARYLAND - A long-awaited proposal for a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge could finally be moving forward, as a recent study suggests building two new spans to replace the aging structures currently linking Maryland’s Eastern and Western shores. If approved, the new spans would be constructed near the existing ones, which would eventually be demolished.
The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has been studying the need for a new Bay Bridge since 2017, and completion of the current study phase is anticipated by 2026. Afterward, the project would enter a design and construction phase that could take several additional years.
In response to increasing traffic and the aging condition of the current spans, the MDTA is hosting a series of public open houses in December to gather community feedback. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a critical link for Delmarva residents and an essential route to and from the region, currently supports an estimated 27 million vehicles per year. MDTA officials say it's time to address the increasing demand and wear on the bridge, which spans 4.3 miles from Anne Arundel County to Queen Anne’s County.
The new bridge could involve constructing a new eastbound span first, followed by the demolition of the existing eastbound structure. A similar process would then take place for the westbound span. Though the number of lanes for the new bridge is still undetermined, MDTA aims to improve traffic flow and ensure the structure’s long-term viability.
The importance of bridge safety has been underscored by the recent collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore. While the state has set a target for the Key Bridge’s replacement by fall 2028, MDTA assures that this effort won’t impact the timeline or funding for a new Bay Bridge.
Although no cost estimate is available yet, MDTA states that building a new bridge would ultimately save Maryland billions in necessary repairs and maintenance for the existing spans, which are now 72 and 51 years old, respectively.
The MDTA will hold three town hall sessions in December for residents to learn more and share their views on the proposed Bay Bridge project:
Virtual Meeting
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: baycrossingstudy.com
In-Person Meetings
Anne Arundel County
- Date: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Broadneck High School, 1265 Green Holly Dr., Annapolis, MD 21409
Queen Anne’s County
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Kent Island High School, 900 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD 21666
The MDTA encourages the public to participate in these meetings as Maryland considers this transformative plan to connect the state’s shores and support its future transportation needs.