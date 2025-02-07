STOCKTON, Md. -- In his recently proposed budget, Governor Wes Moore included a $200 million budget cut to the Developmental Disabilities Administration(DDA). This comes as state leaders try to tackle a $3 billion deficit.
A family in Stockton is praying the proposal never makes it out of Annapolis.
Andrew and Nathan Holland were both born with leukodystrophy, a brain disorder that has left the brothers wheelchair-bound and requires around-the-clock care from nurses.
"My goal has been, since my mom passed away, is to have them happy and healthy in their own home," said Shana Farlow, Andrew and Nathan's sister.
Thanks to funding from the DDA, Shana's goal became a reality. The state agency pays for equipment and supplies funding that allows Andrew and Nathan to receive one-on-one, personalized care.
"I've been here for four years now, I was the first one that was in this program thatstarted, and I know these boys like the back of my hand," said Christine Gott, one of the brother's nurses.
The nurses prepare medications and food, help the brothers shower, and, most importantly for Shana, treat Andrew and Nathan like family.
"In any other facility I've been in, I've worked hospitals, what not, you don't get to develop that one-on-one bond with a person and relationship," said Anne Marie Shipley, one of the brother's nurses.
Farlow is worried if $200 million is pulled from the DDA, the personalized care and loving environment her brothers have come to know will no longer be an option, and she'll be separated from her two biggest supporters.
"The other day when I was having a bad day, Nathan tells me, he says 'take it off of your heart', and 'dont worry, you need a hug', and it's just any of these nurses here can tell you too that they bring such a light into all of our lives," said Farlow.
Farlow said this entire situation had caused her a lot of stress because, without the DDA's help, she would have to take care of her brothers alone. However, there could be light at the end of the tunnel.
Maryland's Department of Health provided WBOC with the following statement:
Maryland takes pride in its responsibility to offer robust programs that provide long-term services and supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Moore-Miller Administration continues to make investments in the Developmental Disabilities Administration at record levels. Within the Developmental Disabilities Administration, the budget includes $1.3 billion in State funding in FY 2026. Thisis a budget increase of close to $500 million compared to Fiscal Year 2023. These investments help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live in communities that they choose.
Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R) also gave an optimistic outlook.
"Both sides, again, on a bipartisan basis are committed to restoring those cuts, so we have to work through the process but I'm encouraged that those cuts would be restored," said Carozza.
The Maryland Legislature is reviewing Moore's proposed budget. The House of Delegates moves the budget first, which will then be sent to the Senate.