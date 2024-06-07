REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- On Friday, the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission held a public hearing for the proposed Belhaven Hotel.
The proposal has been at the center of discussion since 2019, and plans have gone through several changes.
The latest plans for the four level hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue near the boardwalk include 92 hotel rooms to be built directly above Candy Kitchen, 94 underground parking spots, ground level retail shops, a hotel ballroom, a swimming pool, a restaurant, and more.
The plans are downsized compared to an initial 116 rooms and a two-level underground garage.
Amongst the hearing attendees was Chip Hearn, who has owned The Ice Cream Store beside Candy Kitchen for 54 years. He commends the applicant, the Papajohn Family, for bringing forth the idea and design.
"I think the Papajohns have made something spectacularly better," says Hearn. "I think people are going to come down and say 'Whoa, this thing is nice looking' and it's very historical. It's going to be a beautiful, historic hotel, and that's what we need."
There was previously a Belhaven Hotel in Downtown Rehoboth from 1898 to 1962. The current project's architect says he hopes the proposed hotel reflects some of the past hotel's design.
However, other business owners, beachgoers, and city leaders are still expressing some concerns about the proposal. During Friday's hearing, questions were raised about flood risk in the underground parking deck and loading docks. Under the current plans, some nearby business owners are concerned about construction impact their buildings.
Some people worry how the hotel will impact Rehoboth's charm.
"I've seen most cities that have the hotels and shopping and everything and it's nice and convenient, but it's going to make things a lot different and I think it's going to turn people away," says longtime visitor Kathleen B.
Discussion about plans for the proposed Belhaven Hotel will continue at the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission's July meeting