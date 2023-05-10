SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The proposed Stillwater Harbor subdivision has sparked concern amongst neighbors living on River Road near Oak Orchard. While the project is still in discussion amongst the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission, neighbors continue to speak out against the project to deter the commission's approval.
Plans for the subdivision include 123 homes on a 57-acre lot. The developer, Compass Point Cove LLC, submitted the application in 2021. WBOC reached out to the developer, but did not get a response.
Neighbors like Karen Ellis don't want to see the subdivision come to be.
"It's just a quiet little community back here in Oak Orchard and Riverdale, and we just don't need all the extra traffic and everything that comes with it," says Ellis.
Many neighbors attended the April 27th Sussex County Planning and Zoning public hearing. Some expressed other concerns like flooding and Native American burial grounds on the property.
However, some neighbors like Carla Clark, sees a potential for a new subdivision somewhere else.
"I'm not against building, my husband is in the construction field," says Clark. "I think there's places they should be and places they shouldn't be. Some places just aren't safe."
Discussion of the Stillwater Harbor subdivision is on the agenda for the next Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on May 11th at 3pm.