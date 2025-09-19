CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The State’s Attorney for Dorchester County has announced a Cambridge man has been convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Tiyavauna Britt who was first reported missing in 2024.
Tiyavauna Britt was first reported missing in February of 2024. Britt, 31, was believed to have last been seen on Feb. 7. On Feb. 13, Britt’s car, cell phone, wallet, and other belongings were discovered in a Dollar Tree parking lot near Easton, according to investigators. Britt’s mother told police she believed Britt had been with her ex-boyfriend, Kenneth Bradley, who reportedly had a history of domestic violence.
Charging documents revealed that cell tower records placed Britt’s phone in the Great Marsh Park on Feb. 7, 2024. Records of Bradley’s phone placed him in the same locations, according to investigators. Surveillance footage from the same date and location showed a man leading a woman out of a car with her hands apparently bound. The man then leads her to the front of the vehicle out of the camera’s sight, and loud thuds could be heard, surveillance footage revealed.
In charging documents, police said the vehicle then left the scene, an unknown object visible on the ground. Half-an-hour later, the car returned, and investigators said camera footage showed the male figure dragging what appears to be a small statured woman to the vehicle. The man first placed the limp body in the front seat and then the cargo hatch at the back of the car before leaving the area, arrest documents said.
Bradley was arrested on February 19. Initially, he faced charges of kidnapping, assault, reckless endangerment, and false imprisonment. Over a month later, murder charges were added to the counts against Bradley.
Tiyavauna Britt’s body was never recovered.
On Sept. 19, 2025, following a five-day trial, Bradley, now 43, was found guilty of first and second-degree murder, kidnapping, and related charges for the killing of Britt.
The Dorchester County State’s Attorney says Bradley forced Britt from a car at the Great Marsh Park in Cambridge on Feb. 7, 2024 and brutally assaulted her while repeatedly telling her that he intended to kill her.
Prosecutors say the jury also learned that Bradley later confessed to burning Britt’s body and discarding her remains in a landfill.
Over thirty witnesses were called to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, according to State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard.
“This verdict reflects the tireless work of our law enforcement partners and their unwavering commitment to seeking justice for victims of domestic violence,” Leonard said.
The Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office extended its deepest condolences to Britt’s family and loved ones.
Bradley's sentencing date is currently pending.