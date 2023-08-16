CAMDEN, Del.- Family and friends of Kasai Bull staged a protest outside Delaware State Police Troop 3 Wednesday morning. The 3-year-old boy died in a tragic hit-and-run crash on Aug. 8.
About 40 people participated in the protest, all questioning why the suspect has not been taken into custody.
However, Delaware State Police (DSP) officials said it's too soon in the investigation to make any promises.
Protesters displayed homemade signs featuring images of Kasai throughout the demonstration. Some even ventured onto S. State Street, the site of the accident.
"When that baby got hit, it hurt me to my soul," shared a family friend.
DSP confirmed that the driver, an 18-year-old from Smyrna, has been reached and is cooperating with the investigation.
Another family friend, Chelle Paul, said patience is wearing thin.
"We are not saying it was not an accident and we understand that an 18-year-old may have been scared," Paul said. "But you should still have to be held accountable and go through the judicial process for a violation of this nature."
Donnell Singletary, a cousin of the family, believes the suspect should have been arrested promptly upon identification.
"It's been almost two weeks and there have been no arrests, no words on the investigation, no charges no nothing," Singletary shared.
DSP said there is no definite timeline going forward. Especially considering the volume of evidence submitted by community members.
"It is too early to say whether there will be an arrest or not," said DSP Cpl. Leonard DeMalto. "The investigation is most certainly ongoing."
DeMalto said police have been in contact with the mourning family.
"We understand that the family is frustrated and we understand that the family is going through extremely difficult times," he said.
Although, Singletary claims communication has been lacking.
"They should at least contact the family to try to find out other things about the case and try to find out information about the baby," he suggested. "There has been none of that."
DSP is currently withholding the name of the suspect. Troop 3 serves as the collision reconstruction unit responsible for investigating all traffic-related deaths. DSP is also collaborating with the Attorney General's office on this case.