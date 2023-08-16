Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.