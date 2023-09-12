DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) has announced a series of public forums across Delaware to work with residents to decrease road fatalities in the state.
OHS says three forums will be held in each of Delaware’s three counties in the coming weeks. The events include discussions on planning safety initiatives, reducing crashes, and preventing deaths on the roads.
The number of traffic fatalities in the state reached a new record in 2022, OHS says, prompting the forums for the public to weigh in and collaborate with OHS. Other topics including impaired driving, pedestrian safety, and speeding are also set to be addressed.
OHS says they encourage neighbors to attend either in person or virtually.
The public forums have been scheduled for the following dates and locations:
SUSSEX COUNTY:
-Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Georgetown Public Library, 123 W. Pine St., Georgetown
KENT COUNTY:
-Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover
NEW CASTLE COUNTY:
-Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Route 9 Library & Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle
Further information and registration for the forums can be found at SaferRoadsDE.com.