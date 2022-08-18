ASSATEAGUE STATE PARK, Md. - Under clear blue skies, the waves of the mighty Atlantic Ocean pounded the beach at Assateague State Park Thursday morning.
But that didn't bother hundreds of beachgoers who, for the first time in three years, gathered to see off two reptilian friends.
"Oh, it's wonderful!" said Stacy Arthur, a turtle enthusiast from Anne Arundel County. "As a community we came out to celebrate and have joy in the release of these turtles back to their original nature. It's awesome! I love it!"
The stars of the gathering were "Cello" and "Bassoon," young sea turtles who returned to the ocean Thursday after they were found sick off the waters of Massachusetts.
They were rescued by the New England Aquarium in Boston, which then transferred them to the sea turtle specialists at National Aquarium in Baltimore.
"Cello" had respiratory problems, and "Bassoon" suffered from myositis.
Bassoon's condition made him unable to eat. His treatment was groundbreaking in the veterinary world.
"Our veterinary team did an amazing job with that case, and actually implemented acupuncture with Bassoon," said Caitlin Bovery, a rehabilitation manager at National Aquarium. "It was the first time we used acupuncture on a sea turtle and we all learned a lot from that experience."
For these two turtles' human friends, being together again to celebrate their return to their home in the ocean was a sign of healing in a pandemic-weary world.
"We've been out and doing things for a while," said Margo, of Salisbury, Md. "But it's nice to see it officially endorsed where people are able to be together and be out and keep moving forward with life."
For a young friend and turtle enthusiast who came all the way from Cecil County, seeing the turtles was a highlight of the day.
"Seeing the turtles. [made me happy," said Calder, of Chesapeake City.
To learn more about National Aquarium and its programs, visit aqua.org.