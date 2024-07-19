CHESTER, MD - The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man in Chester and charged him with the murder of his father.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Auckland Way in Chester on May 17th, just before 8:30 p.m. on reports of a cardiac arrest. There, police say they found Wayne Meyer, 65, dead under suspicious circumstances.
The ensuing investigation revealed the man’s son, Drew Meyer, 32, as the primary suspect and the incident was isolated, police say. According to court records, Meyer was arrested on July 9th. He has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. He is currently being held without bond.
“Our thoughts are with the Meyer family during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to protecting the privacy of the family as they navigate this tragic event. This was an isolated domestic situation, and we appreciate the public’s trust in our investigators to bring this case to a swift conclusion. We are grateful that Drew Meyer will now be processed through the criminal justice system, ensuring that justice is served.”
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770