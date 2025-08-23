MARION STATION, M.d. - Officials say a racoon tested positive for rabies by the 6300 block on Charles Cannon Road near Marion Station yesterday.
The raccoon was collected and sent to the Maryland State Laboratory on Aug. 21 after attacking a Somerset County resident's dog, according to the Somerset County Health Department. Officials say the positive rabies result was received Aug. 22.
The Somerset County Health Department recommends the following precautions to protect against rabies:
- Report any sick or strangely-acting wildlife
- Vaccinate pets and livestock. Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age. Vaccinating your domestic animal not only provides protection for the anima, but vaccinated pets act as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people.
- Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.
- Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.
- Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing any food outside.
- Instruct children to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.
- If an unvaccinated pet comes in contact with a rabid or suspected rabies, the pet must be quarantined for four months.
- Vaccinated pets that come into contact with rabid or suspected rabid animals must be given a booster rabies vaccination within five days of the contact.