Skunk
Anne Arundel County Department of Public Health

BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is alerting neighbors of a positive rabies detection in a skunk in Berlin.

Health officials say the rabid skunk was found off of Route 50 near Tall Timber Road in Berlin. Anyone who had contact with the animal or whose pets did is asked to call the Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health immediately at 410-352-3234. Any direct contact, including bites or scratches, should be reported.

If left untreated, rabies is 100% fatal once the virus infects the central nervous system and symptoms appear.

The Worcester County Health Department offers the following guidance to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

-Report immediately sick animals and those acting in an unusual manner, as there may or will be additional rabid animals in this area. Prevent contact with people or pets. Contact Animal Control or the local police/Sheriff’s office.

-Do not handle your pet if it has contact with a wild animal.

-Make sure all your pets (especially outdoor pets) have CURRENT rabies vaccinations.

-Do not let your pets roam free or leave food outdoors. This will attract wild and stray animals to your property.

-Teach children to stay away from wild animals and animals they don’t know. 

For more information on rabies and how to avoid it, you can click here

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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