BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is alerting neighbors of a positive rabies detection in a skunk in Berlin.
Health officials say the rabid skunk was found off of Route 50 near Tall Timber Road in Berlin. Anyone who had contact with the animal or whose pets did is asked to call the Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health immediately at 410-352-3234. Any direct contact, including bites or scratches, should be reported.
If left untreated, rabies is 100% fatal once the virus infects the central nervous system and symptoms appear.
The Worcester County Health Department offers the following guidance to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:
-Report immediately sick animals and those acting in an unusual manner, as there may or will be additional rabid animals in this area. Prevent contact with people or pets. Contact Animal Control or the local police/Sheriff’s office.
-Do not handle your pet if it has contact with a wild animal.
-Make sure all your pets (especially outdoor pets) have CURRENT rabies vaccinations.
-Do not let your pets roam free or leave food outdoors. This will attract wild and stray animals to your property.
-Teach children to stay away from wild animals and animals they don’t know.
For more information on rabies and how to avoid it, you can click here.