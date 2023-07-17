BERLIN, MD -- Rail Bike tours are now available for those looking for a more scenic view of Worcester County.
Starting operation just two days ago, rail bike company Tracks and Yaks are now taking tourists on a multi-mile scenic journey through Worcester county. Riders have the option of a 6.5 mile trip, or a 13.5 mile round trip through the region.
Tracks and Yaks owner Adam Forshee started the company in Frostburg Maryland. He says Berlin was the perfect place for expansion
“We saw potential with the community, the charming town of Berlin, the proximity to Ocean City and the visitors there for another attraction that can really, you know, people enjoy doing something unique and different.” said Forshee
Forshee added that he hopes the tours will also benefit local businesses in Berlin.