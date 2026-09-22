CRISFIELD, Md. — The 49th annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake is set for Wednesday at Somers Cove Marina, with organizers preparing for potential rain, wind and flooding in the forecast.
Preparations were underway Tuesday as crews put up tents and set up tables and chairs ahead of the event.
Heather Ross with the Crisfield Chamber of Commerce says many people have been asking about the weather.
“We just keep saying, bring your boots, bring your, you know, bring your rain gear. And just a fun, happy attitude because it's going to be a great time,” Ross said.
Ross says the event has never been canceled because of weather.
“We are rain or shine,” Ross told WBOC. “I heard from previous times, it's been very hot. People made it through, just come prepared and, you know, it's just it's just full of camaraderie. And everyone's having a great time.”
Russell Swift, a Crisfield painter helping with setup, says organizers have added additional seating and tables to prepare for the weather.
“We just added another hundred seats and 60 tables to try and get it so everybody will have a place to go in case it is bad weather,” Swift said. “But as far as I know, I think we're going to be fine. We'll see.”
Swift says the rain should not keep people from attending.
“If it does come in a little bit of rain, they got plenty of tents to get under. There's plenty of seating,” Swift said.
Daniel Thompson, co-chair of the J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake, says the event is prepared to handle the forecast.
“If you've been to Crisfield before, we're not afraid of a little bit of water and rain,” Thompson said. “So, this kind of weather is...we're kind of, like, used to it. We appreciate the nice, warm days, but we also, are thankful for the rain when it comes.”
Bruce Bereano, who has a tent for a bipartisan group of political leaders attending the event, says he hopes the potential weather will not stop people from coming.
“They should weather the weather and come and enjoy it,” Bereano said. “We're under a tent. No one's going to get wet. The wind and rain didn't hurt anybody.”
The J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake is scheduled for Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield.
WBOC plans to attend the event and will have coverage throughout the day.